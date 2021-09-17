Ponniyin Selvan is considered to be an epic novel in Tamil literature. Soundarya Rajnikanth is all set to adapt the historical saga Ponniyin Selvan in a web series. Yes, you read that right. She has collaborated with the digital streaming platform MX Player. Ponniyin Selvan narrates the tale of the courageous people of the Chola dynasty. Also Read - Netizen shares embarrassing picture of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan from her wedding with Abhishek Bachchan; latter reacts

'MX Original Series' is an adaptation of late Kalki Krishnamurthy's historical novel of the same name. The series tells an epic story of Arulmozhivarman, one of the Kings of the Chola dynasty during the 10th and 11th centuries. For this historic web series, Soundarya will don the hat of a producer and creative director.

Soundarya was quoted saying, "Ponniyin Selvan is indeed one of the greatest historical novels written in Tamil and considered by many as the crown jewel of Tamil Literature. The novel chronicles the power struggle and the socio-political landscape of the Chola dynasty, one of the longest-ruling dynasties in Indian history, and is a perfect amalgamation of an intriguing plot, romance, adventure, satire, and an enduring battle for the throne."

She added saying, "From the day I read this amazing novel, I was determined to narrate this impeccable story in the visual medium and have explored every single avenue that offered the possibility to realize this vision. Today, I am extremely happy to partner with MX player in producing this grand spectacle, and with Soori directing the series, I am sure that the viewers will stay glued to this period drama. This show is being mounted on a large canvas, and we will ensure to our best ability that there is stone unturned to bring alive this marvelous novel.”

The series will be directed by Sooriyaprathap S and he has worked with director K.S. Ravikumar and Soundarya in the past. Apart from that, ’s Tamil most awaited historical and action drama Ponniyin Selvan film is making audiences eager. The film stars , Chiyaan Vikram, Trisha, , , and in pivotal roles. Mani Ratnam and his entire team will soon head to Ooty for the final schedule of their film.