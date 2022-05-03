Ponniyin Selvan: OTT rights of Mani Ratnam's film starrring Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Trisha Krishnan sold out for this whopping price

Mani Ratnam's historical drama Ponniyin Selvan will be released in theatres in September 2022. As per reports, the post-theatrical OTT rights have been sold at a whopping price.