Ponniyin Selvan is a historical drama that is helmed by veteran filmmaker . The most anticipated film is currently in its final stage of production and will be released in theatres in September 2022. As per reports, the post-theatrical OTT rights of the Mani Ratnam have been sold at a whopping price.

A source close to Ponniyin Selvan has confirmed to Filmibeat.com, that the post-theatrical streaming rights are bagged by the biggest OTT platforms in the world. The OTT giant has streamed several actor 's films. Well, the OTT giant has received the streaming rights of both the parts of the Mani Ratnam's project for a whopping price of Rs. 125 crore. If reports are to be believed, then this film is the highest post-theatrical OTT price received by a Tail film to date.

The makers of Ponniyin Selvan are busy wth the VFX works of the film. The makers are planning to release the teaser of the magnum opus soon. Reportedly, the team is planning to reveal the teaser in June on the occasion of Mani Ratnam's birthday. Ponniyin Selvan is based on Kalki Krishnamurthy's novel of the same name. The film will star Vikram, , , , , and others in main roles. The magnum opus is a dream project of director Mani Ratnam.