Maverick director 's magnum opus Ponniyin Selvan, is one of the much-awaited films. The historical film that will release in two parts, is said to be mounted on a mega budget and one of the biggest that Mani Ratnam has ever made. It also boasts of a stellar ensemble cast. However, there has been a lot of confusion around its release date. While the makers have confirmed that the film's first part PS-1 will release in Summer 2022, there is no word on when exactly it will hit the big screens. However, as per recent reports, it was said that the film will release on April 28, 2022. But the makers have some other plan.

Ponniyan Selvan, starring Chiyaan Vikram, , , , , Jayaram, , Sarathkumar, and more will only hit screens after July 2022. Yes, the makers had decided a Summer 2022 release but the post-production work on such an epic drama is taking more time. Therefore, instead of summer Ponniyin Selvan may hit screens between July-August 2022.

We hear that the team has started dubbing for the film but VFX work is remaining. Once the editing is done, there will be a call taken on whether any patch work or reshoot of any scenes is required. Only then will the team be able to set a sureshot release date for the same.

The music for Ponniyin Selvan is composed by A. R. Rahman and cinematography is handled by . While the first part PS-1 is set to release in mid-2022, the second part of Ponniyin Selvan, PS-2 is likely to come our way by the end of 2022 or early 2023.