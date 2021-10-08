Post split with Naga Chaitanya, Samantha Ruth Prabhu shares cryptic post about 'women being morally questioned while men are not'

Last week south Indian celebrity couple Samantha Akkineni and announced their separation news as husband and wife. The two had been married since 2017 and the duo made the news of their separation official on Instagram. “To all our well-wishers, after much deliberation and thought Chay and I have decided to part ways as husband and wife to pursue our own paths." Also Read - Trending Entertainment News Today: SRK's son Aryan Khan sent to 14 days in judicial custody; Samantha Ruth Prabhu's stylist drops major hint about her divorce with Naga Chaitanya and more

Recently, The Family Man 2 actress shared a cryptic post on her Instagram stories about 'women being morally questioned while men are not'. Also Read - Here's why Samantha Ruth Prabhu didn't NEED any alimony from Naga Chaitanya – read deets

Take a look at her post - Also Read - Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi's Love Story and more films that showcased intercaste relationships you can stream now

It was reported by a media porta that Samantha is looking for a permanent residence in Mumbai and had asked her close aides to lookout for a good house in a posh area in the city. But during a Q&A session, the diva denied moving to Mumbai. A source was quoted by a media portal saying, "While Samantha in one of her fan interactions has denied moving to Mumbai, the actor is actually looking for a house in the city. She has seen a few houses in Juhu, Khar, and Bandra (suburban Mumbai) and is yet to finalize it. This won’t be her permanent home and will continue to juggle between the two cities. She will continue staying in Hyderabad but will also have a new address in Mumbai."

#ChaySam fans are heartbroken after the couple's separation news.