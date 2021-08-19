Prabhas and Kriti Sanon begin shooting for Adipurush in Mumbai: Here are Top 5 things to know about the magnum opus

and have started shooting for the latest schedule of Adipurush in Mumbai. The most awaited film Adipurush has started trending on social media and now fans cannot keep calm as they are eagerly waiting for the film. Directed by Om Raut, Adipurush will see Prabhas essay the role of Lord Ram with Kriti as Sita. South superstar Prabhas took to Instagram on August 16 to wish his Adipurush co-star Saif Ali Khan on his 51st birthday. The entire cast and crew of the film were shooting in Mumbai when everything came to a standstill due to the second wave of coronavirus. The film also features Saif as Ravan and in Lakshman's role. Also Read - Trending South News Today: Prabhas' fans trend #Adipurush for THIS reason; Did Jacqueline Fernandez choose the wrong project for her Telugu film debut?

High budget

The film Adipurush is made on a huge budget of Rs 400 crore and was said to release in theatres on August 11, 2022, in multiple languages. But due to COVID-19, the shooting for the film was halted and now the cast has resumed shoot. Also Read - Adipurush: THIS Malang actor joins the cast of Prabhas-Saif Ali Khan-Kriti Sanon's magnum opus

Release Also Read - RRR, Pushpa, KGF 2, Liger and more: South films which will release in multiple languages

Reportedly, the magnum opus is slated to release on 11th August 2022.

Makers

The film Adipurush is based on a popular chapter of Indian mythology and is produced by , Krishan Kumar, Om Raut, Prasad Sutar, and Rajesh Nair.

Characters

Prabhas will essay the role of Lord Rama, while Kriti Sanon will play the role of Goddess Sita in this film. Saif Ali Khan will essay the role of Ravan and Sunny Singh will be seen playing the role of Laxman. will be essaying the role of ’s son Meghnad and , to play the role of Ram’s mother Kaushalya.

VFX

The makers have roped in VFX supervisors of Avatar and Star Wars to work on the graphics of the film.