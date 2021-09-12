Prabhas praises his good friend Gopichand's performance in Seetimaarr; shares a heartfelt note

South superstar has recently praised the cast and crew of Seetimaarr. The handsome star took to his Instagram and appreciated the film’s protagonist and his good friend Gopichand for his exceptional performance in the film. Also Read - Bigg Boss 15: Tujhse Hai Rabta actress Reem Shaikh to be a part of Salman Khan's show?

"My friend Gopichand scored a Blockbuster with #Seetimaar… Very happy for him !" Prabhas wrote. In the post, Prabhas wrote a heartfelt note which reads, 'Kudos to the movie team for coming forward to release the first big film post the Covid 2nd wave, despite the prevailing circumstances'.

Take a look -

In the film, Gopichand essay the role of the coach of a women's kabaddi team. Apart from him, the movie also stars Tamannah, , and Rahman in main roles. The film Seetimaarr is written and directed by . The movie is bankrolled by Srinivasaa Chitturi under the banner of Srinivasaa Silver Screen.