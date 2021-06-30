Prabhas to get a COSTLY hairstyle for Salaar; here's how much the makers are spending on his stylish makeover

South superstar is currently busy with the shoot of his next film Radhe Shyam alongside . The actor has two big projects in his kitty including Salaar and Adipurush. Prabhas fans are super excited for his upcoming prestigious projects in the future. Director Prashanth Neel has joined hands with Prabhas for their upcoming high-end action drama film. Also Read - Trending South News Today: Allu Arjun's Pushpa tops IMDB list, Sundeep Kishan responds to being called Thalapathy Vijay hater and more

According to the reports, Prabhas will sport a new hairstyle in the film. Well, the action will amaze audiences with his stylish makeover and never-seen-before look. Reportedly, the makers of the film are spending Rs. 4 lakh on Prabhas' hairstyle. Yes, you read that right. A popular hairstylist from Bollywood is working with the actor to give him the best look.

Salaar will have a pan-India release and Hombale Films is bankrolling the film. Prabhas and will be seen playing the lead roles in the film. Reports state that Salaar will be released on 14th April next year.