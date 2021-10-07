Prabhas, Yash, Allu Arjun, Ram Charan, Jr NTR – South superstars all set to revive the box office with their Pan India biggies

From ‘Liger’ to ‘Adipurush’ to ‘Radhe Shyam’ and other big-budget pan-India films will be released in multiple languages and fans cannot hold their excitement. Also Read - Bollywood stars who stay away from filmy parties and the shocking reasons behind it

will be seen in Radhe Shyam with . The period romance is directed by Krish Jagarlamudi. The film is set in 1970s Europe and fans are quite excited to see Prabhas and Pooja's sizzling hot chemistry on-screen.

Liger - 9 September 2021

Liger was previously titled as Fighter will see South star and Bollywood diva together. The film will be a pan-India release and is written and directed by .

RRR - 13 October 2021

SS Rajamouli’s RRR is undoubtedly one of the most anticipated films that fans are eagerly waiting for. The magnum opus stars NT Rama Rao Jr. and in lead roles. The movie will also star and in key roles.

KGF: Chapter 2 - 14 April 2022

The hunk of Kannada cinema Yash will be seen again as Rocky Bhai in KGF 2. After the huge success of KGF, fans are waiting for the release of the second installment of the film. The second installment will also star Bollywood actors like and in key roles.

Salaar - 14 April 2022

This action-thriller is written and directed by Prashanth Neel and stars Prabhas and in the lead.

Adipurush - 11 August 2022

The movie stars Prabhas as Lord Ram, as Sita, Saif Ali Khan as , and as Laxman. The film is said to be inspired by Ramayana.

Pushpa - 25 December 2021

Pushpa is a bi-lingual film which is directed by and will star in the male lead role. The movie will also star and Rashmika Mandanna in prominent roles.