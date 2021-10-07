Prabhas, Yash, Allu Arjun, Ram Charan, Jr NTR – South superstars all set to revive the box office with their Pan India biggies

From ‘Liger’ to ‘Adipurush’ to ‘Radhe Shyam’ and other big-budget pan-India films will be released in multiple languages and fans cannot hold their excitement. Also Read - Bollywood stars who stay away from filmy parties and the shocking reasons behind it
Radhe Shyam - 14 January 2022 Also Read - After missing shoot of Atlee's film, Shah Rukh Khan calls off Ad shoot with Ajay Devgn amidst Aryan Khan's arrest
Also Read - Lagaan vs Gadar to Raees vs Kaabil: Bollywood's Biggest clashes that shattered the box office
Prabhas will be seen in Radhe Shyam with Pooja Hegde. The period romance is directed by Krish Jagarlamudi. The film is set in 1970s Europe and fans are quite excited to see Prabhas and Pooja's sizzling hot chemistry on-screen.
Liger - 9 September 2021
Liger was previously titled as Fighter will see South star Vijay Deverakonda and Bollywood diva Ananya Panday together. The film will be a pan-India release and is written and directed by Puri Jagannadh.
RRR - 13 October 2021
SS Rajamouli’s RRR is undoubtedly one of the most anticipated films that fans are eagerly waiting for. The magnum opus stars NT Rama Rao Jr. and Ram Charan in lead roles. The movie will also star Ajay Devgn and Alia Bhatt in key roles.
KGF: Chapter 2 - 14 April 2022
The hunk of Kannada cinema Yash will be seen again as Rocky Bhai in KGF 2. After the huge success of KGF, fans are waiting for the release of the second installment of the film. The second installment will also star Bollywood actors like Sanjay Dutt and Raveena Tandon in key roles.
Salaar - 14 April 2022
This action-thriller is written and directed by Prashanth Neel and stars Prabhas and Shruti Haasan in the lead.
Adipurush - 11 August 2022
The movie stars Prabhas as Lord Ram, Kriti Sanon as Sita, Saif Ali Khan as Raavan, and Sunny Singh as Laxman. The film is said to be inspired by Ramayana.
Pushpa - 25 December 2021
Pushpa is a bi-lingual film which is directed by Sukumar and will star Allu Arjun in the male lead role. The movie will also star Fahadh Faasil and Rashmika Mandanna in prominent roles.
Stay tuned to BollywoodLife for the latest scoops and updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, South, TV and Web-Series.
Click to join us on Facebook, Twitter, Youtube and Instagram. Also follow us on Facebook Messenger for latest updates.