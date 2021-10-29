Puneeth Rajkumar passes away: Actor's last tweet before his death goes viral - read deets

Actor breathed his last today (October 29). The actor was admitted to Bengaluru's Vikram Hospital after he suffered a cardiac arrest in the morning at his home. The actor's last tweet was 7 hours ago wherein he wished the entire team of Kannada film Bhajarangi 2 which was released today. In his last tweet, Puneeth congratulated the team of Bhajarangi 2 as he wrote, "Best wishes for the entire team of #Bhajarangi2 @NimmaShivanna @NimmaAHarsha @JayannaFilms (sic)." Also Read - Bhajarangi 2 teaser: The action seems to be next level in the Shiva Rajkumar and Bhavana starrer

Take a look at his last tweet -

According to the reports, Puneeth visited a local clinic where he got an Echocardiogram test done and the results showed that he was having a heart attack. While the actor was on the way to the hospital, he suffered a massive heart attack. Dr. Ranganath Nayak, Vikram Hospital, told ANI that Puneeth was admitted to the hospital after he suffered from chest pain at 11.30 am.

The actor's fans have gathered outside the hospital and are devastated with the sudden piece of news.