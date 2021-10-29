Puneeth Rajkumar passes away: Three films, one big announcement and more… state of at least 10 films lies in limbo with actor’s sudden demise

succumbed to a cardiac arrest on Friday morning, leaving everyone in shock. The 46-year-old actor was working out when he suddenly felt uncomfortable. The actor, known for his smile, and one of the ‘kindest stars’ in the South Indian film industry, was also one of the fittest in the industry and therefore his death has come as a shock. The actor had been working on a few important projects, the future of which lie in limbo after his sudden and untimely demise. Also Read - Family binge time! Perfect family friendly movies to watch on Zee5, Netflix, Disney+Hotstar, SonyLiv and more to enjoy this festive weekend

Powerstar Puneeth Rajkumar has been shooting for director Chethan Kumar's James. The film is touted to be an action entertainer and the actor had completed a huge part of the shoot. The film was a much-awaited biggie with a promising cast and along with as the leading lady. Only one more schedule of James of remaining to be shot. Post the same, he has back-to-back shoot schedules. Puneeth Rajkumar was then slated to start shooting for Dvitva, right after Diwali.

Not just this, he also had a project with his film Raajakumara and Yuvarathnaa's fame writer Santhosh Ananddram's film. Apart from these three, Puneeth was gearing up to announce another major biggie and had around four to five films under his home banner. It is going to be difficult for the makers to now find another powerful actor to step into Puneeth's shoes. But the biggest loss will be for the makers of James, who had shot 70-80 per cent of the film with Puneeth.

Ever since the news of Puneeth’s death broke, the crowd outside the hospital where his body was kept has been swelling. Fans and the film fraternity are all left in shock over this tragic event. RIP, Puneeth Rajkumar.