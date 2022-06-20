Pushpa 2 is one of the most awaited films and fans are eagerly waiting for an update about and Rashmika Mandanna's film. Srivalli played by Rashmika in Pushpa is one of the most loved characters in the film. Ahead of the release of Pushpa 2, the rumors are rife that the film will witness the death of Srivalli. Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2 is yet to go on floors, but netizens have already started speculating various theories about 's directorial. Twitterati has been making various guesses about Pushpa Raj-Bhanwar Singh Shekawath's clash in Pushpa 2. Fans are discussing Rashmika aka Srivalli's role in the second installment of the film. Also Read - Thalapathy 66: First look of Vijay and Rashmika Mandanna starrer to be out on THIS date

If rumors are to be believed then netizens feel that Rashmika aka Srivalli will be killed by the villains and this will leave Allu Arjun's character devastated. Moreover, the Twitterati speculate on two possibilities. The concept of villains killing the heroine to take revenge on the hero was shown with perfection in KGF 2.

In the first installment of Pushpa, the villain had tagged Pushpa Raj as a bastard. Well, if the same scene is repeated after Srivalli's death it would appear repetitive. Reportedly, Sukumar is currently giving final touches to Pushpa 2 script and the team will start filming in August.