Pushpa actor Allu Arjun crosses 15 million followers mark on Instagram; thanks fans for their love

Pushpa: The Rise actor has recently achieved 15 million followers on Instagram. The handsome hunk becomes the first South Indian actor to cross this mark on Insta. Allu Arjun was recently seen in Pushpa film alongside Rashmika Mandanna. Since the release of the film, Allu Arjun has been riding high on the success of Pushpa. The actor made his debut in 2003 with Gangotri film. Allu Arjun took to his Instagram and shared the good news along with a picture. He wrote, "15 M . Thank you soo much for all the love you all shower . Humbled . Gratitude Forever . And Happy Sankranthi". On the picture, Allu Arjun shared his picture alongside a note which reads, "15 million followers. Thank you all for the love". Also Read - South News Weekly Rewind: Naga Chaitanya OPENS UP on divorce with Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Rashmika Mandanna hikes fees and more

Take a look at his post - Also Read - Pushpa, Akhanda, Vakeel Saab, Jathi Ratnalu – check out the ten HIGHEST GROSSING Telugu movies of 2021 at the box office

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Allu Arjun (@alluarjunonline)

On the work front, Allu Arjun's Pushpa enjoyed a grand success at the big screen and spent four weeks at the box office. The film also stars , Jagadeesh Prathap Bandari, Sunil, , Dhananjaya, Anasuya Bharadwaj, Ajay and others in important roles. Allu Arjun's film reportedly collected Rs 11.25 crore net in week four. The film is directed by and produced by Naveen Yerneni and Y. Ravi Shankar. The film started streaming on Amazon Prime Video on 14th January 2022. Also Read - Pushpa star Allu Arjun owns a sprawling bungalow estimated to be worth Rs 100 crores – view pics