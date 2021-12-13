Pushpa actress Rashmika Mandanna reveals her parents have disowned her; asks director Sukumar if he will adopt her?

and Rashmika Mandanna's Pushpa is one of the most awaited films that audiences are eagerly waiting to watch. Both Allu Arjun and Rashmika will be seen playing the lead roles in the movie which is directed by . Mythri Movie Makers bankrolled the film. Also Read - Prabhas proves he is a darling; makes Deepika Padukone's Hyderabad schedule extra special - read details

Actress Rashmika will be seen playing the role of Sreevalli, the love interest of Allu Arjun in the film. The gorgeous actress was quoted by a media portal saying when Allu Arjun graced Geetha Govindam audio function, she wished if she could work with him. Luckily, Rashmika is playing the role of Srivalli alongside Allu Arjun in Pushpa. She even thanked Bunny for giving her such a big opportunity and Rashmika even revealed that she was excited to shoot for the film.

Rashmika even revealed that she had been continuously shooting for Pushpa for the past one and a half years. Due to which she did not get to see her parents and she feels her parents have disowned her. She asked Sukumar sir if he would like to adopt her as she will then send her adoption forms to him.

She was even quoted saying, “If people are coming to watch Pushpa for Allu Arjun sir, I think at least 5-10 percent of the audience will come to watch for me as well. I want the audience to watch the film for its characters not because it features stars,” said Rashmika.

On the work front, Rashmika is waiting for the release of her upcoming pan Indian film Pushpa which will hit the theatres on December 17. She will also be seen in Sharwanand starrer Aadavallu Meeku Joharlu. Rashmika also has Bollywood movies lined up in her kitty - Mission Majnu opposite Sidharth Malhotra and Goodbye alongside .