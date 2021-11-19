Pushpa: Allu Arjun regretting his decision about the film’s release date?

Stylish Star , director and the entire team of Pushpa: The Rise are spending sleepless nights. The team has been working non-stop since the past many days to meet deadlines. The film is slated for a December 17, 2021 release date but the film is way away from being wrapped. There are reports that the team is working overtime, almost 20 hours a day, to ensue that the post- production is over in time for release. Since the film is a Pan India release, there is no scope of postponing it. Also Read - Trending South News Today: Rumours of Naga Chaitanya imposing strict restrictions on Samantha Ruth Prabhu take social media by storm, Pawan Kalyan confirms clash with Prabhas and more

Due to this, the whole team is stressed. There are also reports that Allu Arjun and Sukumar have been regretting the decision of locking the release date a little too soon. They are now having to rush through the post-production process, which is very crucial for any film and make or break it. We can only hope that this doesn't impact Pushpa adversely.

Meanwhile, there are reports of Samantha being roped in for a special song in the film and she will star in it with Allu Arjun. She has apparently charged a massive amount, something to the tunes of Rs 1.5 crore for the special dance number. Well, Pushpa is one of the most awaited Pan India from the South this year. And with theatres now open and movie buffs going back to the movies, it is touted to do great business, given the massive following of Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanaa, along with the added attraction of . Let us hope the film finishes the post production in time and hits the big screens with a big bang.