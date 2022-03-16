Puzhu: Mammootty and Parvathy's crime-thriller skips theatrical release; to premiere on THIS OTT platform

After 's Salute takes the OTT route, now 's upcoming film Puzhu is all set to skip a theatrical release. Yes, you read that right! Directed by Ratheena PT, Puzhu featuring Mammootty and Parvathy will premiere on SonyLIV. The announcement of the crime thriller film was made today on March 16 by the OTT platform. Well, reportedly the release date of Puzhu will be announced soon. Also Read - Trending OTT News Today: Netflix suspends operations in Russia, Dulquer Salmaan's Salute to come directly on Sony LIV and more

On September 19, the first look poster of Puzhu was released and within no time, it went viral on social media. If reports are to be believed, then the movie is currently in the post-production stage. Audiences are eagerly waiting for the movie to release on the OTT platform. Also Read - Hey Sinamika movie review: Netizens shower love on Dulquer Salmaan, Aditi Rao Hydari, Kajal Aggarwal’s film; call it ‘A feel good entertainer’

Puzhu was supposed to release in theatres in the first half of 2022. But, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the makers decided to release the movie on the OTT platform. SonyLIV has the streaming rights to the film. Also Read - BL Awards 2022: Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna, Dulquer Salmaan and more – Vote for Best Actor, Best Actress in South category

Puzhu also features , Athmiya Rajan, Malavika Menon, and Vasudev Sanjeesh in key roles. Puzhu's screenplay will be written by Harshad, Sharfu, and Suhas. The movie will be produced by Cyn-Cyl Celluloid, Puzhu is distributed by Dulquer Salmaan's Wayfarer Films.