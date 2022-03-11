Radhe Shyam: Prabhas and Pooja Hegde full movie leaked online on Tamil Rockers, MovieRulz and more torrent sites

and Pooja Hedge's Radhe Shyam has been leaked online by Tamil Rockers, MovieRulz, iBomma and more torrent sites on the very day of its release. The big Pan India film, directed by Radha Krishna Kumar, and produced by UV Creations and T-Series has become the latest victim of online piracy. Radhe Shyam released in theatres on March 11 and there has been huge buzz and great expectations from the film. Releasing in multiple languages like Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam, the film is Prabhas latest outing after with . There has been positive sentiment in all the regional as well as Hindi belt with audience now ready to go back to the theatres as Covid restrictions ease away. Also Read - Radhe Shyam first half movie review: Prabhas and Pooja Hegde's chemistry saves the film

The film has been extensively shot in Hyderabad, Turin (Italy) and Georgia and has been mounted on a huge budget. Initially slated for a 30 July 2021 release, the makers of Radhe Shyam pushed the film for 14 January 2022 to ensure COVID-19 pandemic in India and the world doesn't affect it's box office collections. But the Omicron variant forced them to delay the release further to March. There have been reports that the film was offered around Rs 400 crores by an OTT giant for a direct to OTT release. However, the makers stuck to their plan of making it a big theatrical release. Also Read - Radhe Shyam day 1 box office prediction: Prabhas and Pooja Hegde's action-romance film to collect THIS WHOPPING amount on first day of release

Radhe Shyam has been leaked online and now this will definitely affect it's box office collections. However, according to the advance booking in various regions, the film will hold ground at the box office. However, will it beat the numbers of other South Pan India films like Pushpa and Valimai or be as big a hit in Hindi belt as Saaho, remains to be seen. As per reports, Radhe Shyam has raked in over Rs 200+ crores in its theatrical business across the globe and may go on to collect over Rs 320 crores in its theatrical run if it is a blockbuster. To be a HIT, it will have to collect between Rs 200 – 250 crores and will be called Average if the box office collections stop between Rs 180 to Rs 210 crores. Also Read - Will Radhe Shyam beat the collections of Prabhas' last release Saaho in Hindi sector? Find Out Here! [Exclusive]

While the romantic drama Radhe Shyam has been leaked online, we urge audience to stay away from online piracy and only watch movies and web series in theatres and on authorised OTT platforms.