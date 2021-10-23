Radhe Shyam: Prabhas' powerful character Vikramaditya will leave you intrigued and waiting for January 14

The wait is finally over for the fans of . Prabhas's much awaited return to romantic genre has been some ride for the fans. After a lot of poster and asset reveals the fans have finally made it to the day where Prabhas's character, Vikramaditya, gets an introduction and it will surely leave the fans excited. Also Read - Bheed: Rajkummar Rao and director Anubhav Sinha of Article 15 fame collaborate for the first time for socio-political drama – plot details INSIDE

Prabhas, today on the occasion of his birthday has shared the teaser of his film Radhe Shyam. In the teaser Prabhas reveals to us in a riddle that who and what his character is and it has now clear that the actor is all set to play the role of a Palmist which is a first for any actor. Also Read - Shehzada: Kartik Aaryan trends after the film’s announcement; ‘Can’t wait,’ say Kartikians – see Twitter reactions

There is no doubt that Prabhas's role is a very unique one. No actor comes to mind when recalling last time an actor took on such an interesting an unique role. Prabhas fans are surely in for a treat. Also Read - Kartik Aaryan is the new Shehzada of Bollywood, reunites with Kriti Sanon for a hatke entertainer

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Prabhas (@actorprabhas)

A few days earlier a special poster of Prabhas was unveiled and prior to that a special poster of his co-star was unveiled on her birthday. The duo has got the fans excited and they can't wait to watch them pair up onscreen and create magic.

The film will hit the screens on January 14th 2022. Radhe Shyam will be a multi-lingual film and is helmed by Radha Krishna Kumar, presented by and T-Series. It is produced by UV Creations. The film is produced by , Vamsi and Pramod.