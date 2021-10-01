Rashmika Mandanna turns Samantha Ruth Prabhu's new BFF in town?

The Family Man 2 actress launched her own clothing brand named Saaki last year. Since the launch of her brand, it has amazed audiences and women are crazy about it. Recently, the petite actress Samantha sent a Saaki’s gift hamper to Rashmika Mandanna. Also Read - Pushpa: Is she a fisherwoman? Is she in the loo? No she's Srivalli – Rashmika Mandanna's first look unleashes a barrage of hilarious memes

Rashmika was overwhelmed by the gift she received from Samantha and could not hold her excitement back. She posted the picture of the hamper gifted by Samantha on Instagram. She captioned the post as, "Came home to this. Congratulations to you my gorgeous lady. For all that you've done and for #onewithsaaki… So so proud of you and happy for you. And I love my goodies." Rashmika was delighted and she dressed her pet Aura with one of the pieces from the gift. She shared an adorable video on her Instagram stories and wrote, 'She is also a Saaki Girl now!' Samantha who is also a proud dog mom of Hash and Saasha shared Rashmika's story on her Instagram and captioned it as 'Aww' with the animal heart symbol.

On the career front, Samantha is currently working for Shaakunthalam and Kathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal films. While, Rashmika has some interesting projects in her kitty including Pushpa, Aadavallu Meeku Johaarlu, Goodbye, and Mission Majnu.