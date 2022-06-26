Rocketry: The Nambi Effect: R Madhavan REACTS to trolls for his comments on ISRO's Mars Mission; accepts his mistake

recently got brutally trolled for his claims on ISRO. Well, it started when Rocketry: The Nambi Effect actor R Madhavan said that the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) used panchang to launch a rocket into space and reached the Mars Orbit. Also Read - Trending South News Today: RRR themed restaurant, R Madhavan trolled for comment on ISRO's Mars Mission and more

R Madhavan recently reacted to the trolls and took to his Twitter. He shared a tweet saying that he deserves this for calling the Almanac the "Panchang" in Tamil. He called himself ignorant and said that this can't take away the fact that what was achieved with just 2 engines by us in the Mars Mission.

"I deserve this for calling the Almanac the "Panchang" in tamil. Very ignorant of me. Though this cannot take away from the fact that what was achieved with just 2 engines by us in the Mars Mission.A record by itself. @NambiNOfficial Vikas engine is a rockstar (sic)," read his tweet.

Take a look at his tweet -

??I deserve this for calling the Almanac the “Panchang” in tamil. Very ignorant of me.?????❤️Though this cannot take away for the fact that what was achieved with just 2 engines by us in the Mars Mission.A record by itself. @NambiNOfficial Vikas engine is a rockstar. ?❤️ https://t.co/CsLloHPOwN — Ranganathan Madhavan (@ActorMadhavan) June 26, 2022

R Madhavan’s Rocketry: The Nambi Effect has been scheduled to release on July 1 in theatres. During the promotion of his upcoming film, R Madhavan spoke about ISRO and their Mars Orbiter Mission which left netizens angry. The mission was launched by the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) on November 5 in 2013 by PSLV-C25 that was successfully placed itself into Martian orbit on September 24, 2014.

Within no time, R Madhavan's video went viral and one user wrote, “Science is not everyone’s cup of tea. It’s ok not to know Science. But it’s better to keep your bloody mouth shut when you’ve no idea as to how things actually work; instead of quoting some WhatsApp stuff and making a mockery of yourself #Madhavan #Rocketry #MarsMission (sic).”Another said, “To call actor Madhavan’s claims on India’s Mars Orbiter Mission ‘stupid’ will be an understatement; the amount of bullshit he blurted out in a couple of minutes, with terrifying confidence and utter disregard for facts, is of gargantuan proportions. #Madhavan #Mangalyaan (sic).”

Talking about the Rocketry: The Nambi Effect's storyline is based on the life of Nambi Narayanan who was a former scientist and aerospace engineer of ISRO. He was accused of espionage and the film will be released in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam and English languages.