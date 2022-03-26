RRR is one of the most awaited pictures of this year. SS Rajamouli's directorial action-drama film stars , Jr NTR, , in pivotal roles. As the film was released on the big screens, it left fans and celebs in awe with it. , Adivi Sesh, lauded the film and showered love on it. Now, South superstar has taken to his Twitter and congratulated the cast and crew of RRR. Also Read - RRR Box Office Collection Day 1: Jr NTR and Ram Charan starrer surpasses The Kashmir Files collection in just one day

Pushpa actor Allu Arjun congratulated director SS Rajamouli, Ram Charan, Jr NTR, Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn, and the RRR team for their exceptional work. He tweeted saying, “Hearty Congratulations to the Entire team of #RRR . What a spectacular movie. My respect to our pride @ssrajamouli garu for the vision. Soo proud of my brother a mega power @AlwaysRamCharan for a killer & careers best performance. My Respect & love to my bava power house (sic).” Also Read - RRR: Angry fans of Jr NTR and Ram Charan vandalise theatre in Vijayawada after tech glitch halts screening

Take a look at his tweet - Also Read - RRR Box Office Collection Day 1: Jr NTR and Ram Charan starrer takes a roaring start in Hindi belt; gets unbelievable opening internationally

Hearty Congratulations to the Entire team of #RRR . What a spectacular movie. My respect to our pride @ssrajamouli garu for the vision. Soo proud of my brother a mega power @AlwaysRamCharan for a killer & careers best performance. My Respect & love to my bava… power house — Allu Arjun (@alluarjun) March 26, 2022

@tarak9999 for a spectacular show. Brilliant Presence by respected @ajaydevgn Garu & our sweetest @aliaa08 . And my spl wishes to @mmkeeravaani garu, @DOPSenthilKumar garu, Dvv Danayya garu & many others. Thank you all for making INDIAN CINEMA proud. This is a Kille R R R ! — Allu Arjun (@alluarjun) March 26, 2022

Allu Arjun even mentioned “@tarak9999 for a spectacular show. Brilliant Presence by respected @ajaydevgn Garu & our sweetest @aliaa08. And my spl wishes to @mmkeeravaani garu, @DOPSenthilKumar garu, Dvv Danayya garu & many others. Thank you all for making INDIAN CINEMA proud. This is a Kille R R R ! (sic).”

Talking about RRR, the film is produced by DVV Danayya. The movie was made on a big budget of Rs 450 crores. The story of RRR is about the lives of Telugu freedom fighters, Alluri Seetharama Raju and Komaram Bheem.