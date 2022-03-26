RRR: Allu Arjun showers praise on SS Rajamouli, Ram Charan, Jr NTR; calls it a 'spectacular movie'

Pushpa actor Allu Arjun congratulated director SS Rajamouli, Ram Charan, Jr NTR, Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn, and the RRR team for their exceptional work. He tweeted saying, "Hearty Congratulations to the Entire team of #RRR . What a spectacular movie. My respect to our pride @ssrajamouli garu for the vision. Soo proud of my brother a mega power @AlwaysRamCharan for a killer & careers best performance. My Respect & love to my bava power house (sic)."