RRR: Here's why SS Rajamouli thought Radhe Shyam actor Prabhas is NOT fit for the action-drama film

Radhe Shyam actor Prabhas and RRR director SS Rajamouli spoke their hearts out about their films. Recently, Prabhas asked him why he did not give him a cameo role in RRR? Well, Rajamouli feels Prabhas is not the fit for RRR. What do you think?