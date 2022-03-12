RRR: Here's why SS Rajamouli thought Radhe Shyam actor Prabhas is NOT fit for the action-drama film

and 's action-romance film Radhe Shyam was released on March 11. The fans are pouring immense love and praise into the film. The entire team of Radhe Shyam is leaving no stones unturned in promoting the film on a grand scale. A new promotional video featuring Prabhas and SS Rajamouli went viral on the internet. In the interview, Prabhas and RRR's director Rajamouli got candid and spoke their heart out about their films. Also Read - Trending South News Today: Samantha Ruth Prabhu slams people who criticized her; Bellamkonda Sreenivas' father condemns cheating case allegations and more

In the interview, Prabhas asks Rajamouli why he did not give him a cameo role in RRR? "Why didn't you at least give me a cameo role in RRR? It would have been nice to see me, Charan, and Tarak in one frame," asked Prabhas. Rajamouli replied saying, "Prabhas, you are like a huge ship (referring to the ship sequence in Radhe Shyam). If I think a scene requires a huge ship, then I will bring it in. But just because I know Prabhas, if I bring him into my film, the output will be tampered. If you are really needed in my film, I will find n ways to convince you and bring you on board.

Prabhas then replied to Rajamouli saying that he understand that the latter is quite close to Charan and Tarak than he is. Well, Rajamouli's reply to why Prabhas is not the fit for RRR is apt, what do you think?

After , SS Rajamouli and Prabhas showcased to the audience the power of their bond that spilled magic on the big screens. Prabhas thanked Rajamouli for promoting his film and even walked down the lane as he recalled how the actor used to do during the promotion of Baahubali. SS Rajamouli recalled that the actor used to be extremely shy of answering questions in front of the media. Prabhas said, "With Baahubali and , I had to step out and promote the films. Now, for Radhe Shyam, I had become the film’s face."

Radhe Shyam has been directed by Radha Krishna Kumar and co-stars Pooja Hegde. SS Rajamouli is one of the voices of Radhe Shyam along with , , and . While, on the other hand, RRR features , Jr NTR, , and in main roles.