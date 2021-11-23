RRR: Jr NTR and Ram Charan spent THESE many hours a day to perfect the Naatu Naatu song and it'll make your JAW DROP

Popular South actor Jr NTR's most awaited film RRR is all set to release on January 7, 2022. Directed by S.S. Rajamouli, RRR is a period action drama wherein Jr NTR will be seen playing the role of a freedom fighter, Komaram Bheem, who fought against the Nizam of Hyderabad. The film also stars playing the role of Alluri Sitarama Raju who rebelled against the colonial British. Also Read - REVEALED: Real reason behind Salman Khan – SS Rajamouli’s secret meeting; it has an RRR connect

JR NTR described the RRR journey which began in November 2018 as a 'tough ride'. The actor was quoted by Variety wherein he said that the film demanded a lot of dedication as it was a day in and day out preparation for the role. Recently, a song from the film 'Nattu Nattu' went viral for its quick steps. The actor revealed that the song was shot in Kiev, Ukraine during a pandemic, and the song was loved for the matching steps in perfect sync between Ram Charan and Jr NTR.

"We were doing take after take, the steps where the leg goes left, right, front and back, that took us about 15 to 18 takes to perfect," the actor said. He even said that Rajamouli wanted the steps of the actor to get in sync and he used to record the step, go back, step, freeze it to see how the legs are moving. Jr NTR said that they were shooting 12 hours a day to get perfect sync for the song. Jr NTR said that when the song was released, within no time it went viral and people went crazy over the matching steps. He even called Rajamouli a taskmaster.

On the work front, Jr NTR will be seen next in NTR 30 wherein he will be reuniting with Janatha Garage director . This revenge drama will commence production in Feb. 2022. The actor will also work with filmmaker Prashant Neel in NTR 31 and the production will start in Oct. 2022. Talking about RRR, the film will also star and in main roles.