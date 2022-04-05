RRR: Jr NTR, Ram Charan and SS Rajamouli celebrate film's success in Hyderabad; dance to Naatu Naatu

The entire team of RRR recently celebrated the film's success in Hyderabad. Dil Raju hosted the party and Jr NTR arrived with his wife Lakshmi Pranathi, while Ram Charan arrived with his wife Upasana Kamineni.