SS Rajamouli's RRR broke all the records at the box office. The entire RRR team recently celebrated the film's success and threw a lavish party in Hyderabad. RRR's lead actors Jr NTR and graced the party with their families. Dil Raju hosted the party and Jr NTR arrived with his wife Lakshmi Pranathi, while Ram Charan arrived with his wife Upasana Kamineni. The team of RRR partied hard last night and had a great time together. Pictures and videos from last night went viral on social media and it speaks volumes about the fun they had at the party. SS Rajamouli grooved to Naatu Naatu song at the success party with director Anil Ravipudi. Jr NTR and others clapped and cheered for the director.

RRR stars Jr NTR and Ram Charan in lead roles. Apart from them, the film also stars and in cameo roles. The film reportedly collected Rs. 900 crores and became a blockbuster. The movie was released in theatres on March 25 in multiple languages. The storyline of RRR is a war drama set in the pre-Independence era.