RRR: Jr NTR, Ram Charan and SS Rajamouli celebrate film's success in Hyderabad; dance to Naatu Naatu
The entire team of RRR recently celebrated the film's success in Hyderabad. Dil Raju hosted the party and Jr NTR arrived with his wife Lakshmi Pranathi, while Ram Charan arrived with his wife Upasana Kamineni.
Trending Now
Anupamaa: Ahead of their wedding on the show, Rupali Ganguly and Gaurav Khanna treat MaAn fans to their romantic pictures
Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan will be 'his BEST films ever, will break all box office records'; predicts astrologer
Anupamaa: Gaurav Khanna aka Anuj and Rupali Ganguly's romantic video is a perfect gift for MaAn fans on the actress' birthday – watch
Rupali Ganguly birthday: Here's how Anupamaa actress will be celebrating her Special Day
Ranbir Kapoor's most controversial confessions: From doing drugs to losing virginity at an early age and more
Rashmika Mandanna birthday special: Breakup with Rakshit Shetty, dating Vijay Deverakonda, marriage plans and more about the Pushpa actress' love life
Debina Bonnerjee-Gurmeet Choudhary's daughter's FIRST Picture is out; the little munchkin looks super cute
Shraddha Kapoor in RRR, Arjun Kapoor in Jersey and more – check out which stars Alia Bhatt, Shahid Kapoor and more replaced in recent movies
Tuesday Trivia: When Aamir Khan got Divya Bharti replaced by Juhi Chawla in Darr
BTS: These 6 shirtless edits of RM, V, Suga, Jimin, J-Hope and Jin are perfect thirst traps – see pics
Bollywoodlife_Web/Bollywoodlife_AS_Inarticle_300x250|300,250~Bollywoodlife_Web/Bollywoodlife_AS_Inarticle_2_300x250|300,250~Bollywoodlife_Web/Bollywoodlife_AS_ATF_970x90|970,250~Bollywoodlife_Web/Bollywoodlife_AS_ATF_300x250|300,600~Bollywoodlife_Web/Bollywoodlife_AS_BTF_1_300x250|300,600~Bollywoodlife_Web/Bollywoodlife_AS_BTF_2_300x250|300,600~Bollywoodlife_Web/bollywoodlife_ros_strip|1300,50~Bollywoodlife_Web/Bollywoodlife_AS_OOP_1x1|1,1