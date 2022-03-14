SS Rajamouli’s directorial RRR features and Jr.NTR in lead roles. Apart from them, and will also play pivotal roles in the film. RRR is one of the most awaited upcoming films of this year. The film is scheduled for a global theatrical release on March 25. The makers of RRR are currently planning for a big pre-release event which will reportedly take place on March 20. If reports are to be believed then, the promotional event will be organized in Chikballapur, Bengaluru. According to reports, the producers have gathered a team for the pre-release event. There will be a few performances and other promotional engagements at the event. Moreover, Rajamouli, Jr NTR, and Ram Charan are expected to address the event. The last and final promotional event of the film will be on March 25. Also Read - Gangubai Kathiawadi: Vidya Balan heaps praises for Alia Bhatt's film; how amazing it is that a female-led film has rocked the box office

SS Rajamouli on the other hand is preparing for grand promotions of RRR in Andhra Pradesh, Hyderabad, and Telangana. The makers of the period action drama will start with their media interactions as the pre-release event is planned. An event in Dubai will be followed by another event in Bengaluru.

RRR film's storyline and the plot are about the Indian rebels Seetharamaraju and Komaram Bheem. The film will be released globally in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, and Hindi languages. The film will also feature Olivia Morris, , Alison Doody, and Ray Stevenson in pivotal roles. M.M. Keeravani composed the soundtrack of RRR, while the movie is DVV Danayya's DVV Entertainments.