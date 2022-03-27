Popular South superstar turns a year older on March 27 and this birthday is indeed special for him. Well, the actor is currently basking in the success of his latest film which is directed by SS Rajamouli RRR. His fans have showered immense love and praise for his exceptional performance in the film. Ram penned a thank you note for all his fans and thanked them for watching the film in the theatres. His note can be read, “Thank you for the immense love & appreciation for SS Rajamouli Garu’s RRR. My warmest thanks to each and everyone who has watched the film in theatres with great enthusiasm. I humbly accept this amazing birthday gift (sic).” Also Read - Happy Birthday Ram Charan: Five moments from RRR that personify Mega Power Star as 'Man of the Masses' – view pics

Take a look at his note - Also Read - RRR box office collection day 2: SS Rajamouli, Jr NTR, Ram Charan film set to rake in this much after smashing opening day records

RRR has been performing exceptionally well on the big screens and has approximately collected Rs. 240 crores worldwide on its first day. RRR features Ram and Jr NTR in lead roles. Apart from them, the film stars , , , , Ray Stevenson, Olivia Morris, and Alison Doody in supporting roles. The film has been already declared as a blockbuster and several south stars including , , , Adivi Shesh have lauded RRR and also expressed their views on the film. Also Read - Trending South News Today: RRR smashes box office records on day 1, Nithiin's Macherla Niyojakavargam first look and more

The story of RRR is based on the lives of Telugu freedom fighters, Alluri Seetharama Raju and Komaram Bheem. RRR is produced by DVV Danayya and released worldwide in theatres on March 25