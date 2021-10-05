Salaar actress Shruti Haasan shares no-makeup, no filter selfie on fan’s request; picture goes viral

The Monday gone by was a weird kind of day. Facebook, Instagram and Whatsapp were down for several hours. To keep themselves busy and entertained, most people hopped on to Twitter, the only other popular social media platform that was up and running. Several celebs too became active on Twitter suddenly. was one of them. The actress conducted an AMA (Ask Me Anything) session and revealed a lot about herself. Also Read - Gandhi Jayanti 2021: Shah Rukh Khan, Sanjay Dutt, Amitabh Bachchan, Amol Palekar and other actors who followed Gandhiji’s principles on screen – view pics

But one thing from the Salaar actress' AMA that is going viral right now is her no-makeup, no filter selfie. During the session, a fan asked Shruti to share such an unfiltered selfie and Shruti obliged with a clean selfie, where you can clearly see she is wearing no makeup. The freckles were visible and Shruti didn't care much about sharing her picture, with whatever 'flaws' that can be seen, with her fans. Shruti has achieved a fan following due to not just her music and acting but also for her unabashed, unapologetic self.

By sharing the selfie with fans, she gave them yet another reason to love her all the more. Apart from the selfie, Shruti also shared the learnings from her dad that she holds close to her heart, her favourite on her current binge watch list, and that she wants to do an out and out action film, where she plays an action role soon. On the work front, Shruti will be seen opposite in Salaar and the film is one of the most awaited big Pan India films.