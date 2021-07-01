Salaar actress Shruti Hasaan opens up on working with Prabhas; says, 'he is a darling to work with'

South actress Shruti Hassan will be seen pairing up with for their upcoming film Salaar. Directed by Prashanth Neel, Salaar is one of the most anticipated films that viewers are waiting to watch. Also Read - From Kiara Advani to Kriti Sanon: These 6 Bollywood beauties are a HIT with south Indian filmmakers

Recently, the actress spoke about her teammates as she said that Prashanth and Prabhas great colleagues to work with. Shruti will be seen essaying a well-etched role in Salaar while Prabhas will be seen in a different avatar.

In an interview with a web portal, Shruti said that the KGF director has a great vision and is good at communicating what he needs. She even spoke about her co-star Prabhas as she said that the Adipurush actor is a darling to work with and the energy on sets has been incredible.

Well, on the work front, Shruti has already shot for a schedule earlier this year. She was last seen in Krack starring and the film was directed by Gopichand Malineni. The film was a blockbuster and viewers loved it.

Talking about Salaar, the movie is said to hit the screens in April 2022.