Salaar: Has Shruti Haasan been annoying the director on the sets of Prabhas' actioner?

Salaar is one of the most anticipated movies that fans are eagerly waiting for. Baahubali actor Prabhas and KGF director Prashanth Neel will be collaborating for the first time. Well, the entire cast and crew of Salaar are currently shooting for the fourth schedule in Mumbai. South actress Shruti Haasan will be seen essaying the female lead role in the film. The diva reached Mumbai and has started shooting for her part in the film. Also Read - WORRIED over Prabhas' weight gain and aged look; Adipurush director Om Raut CONVINCES actor to take extreme steps to get back in shape

Shruti recently gave her fans a glimpse into her life. She shared a video clip from the sets of the film and revealed her hobby of irritating the filmmaker. In the video clip, actress Shruti can be capturing Prashanth Neel who was not camera ready and suddenly the two ended laughing. Also Read - Kangana Ranaut to play Seetha opposite Prabhas? Here’s what we know

Take a look at the cute video - Also Read - Shah Rukh Khan-Atlee film: THIS Baahubali actor comes on board for the pan-India action entertainer?

.@shrutihaasan On The Sets of #Salaar With @prashanth_neel Sir. "Annoying One of My Fav Directors is one of my Favourite Things to Do". ?#Prabhas ❤️ pic.twitter.com/FF1uB1Mi6z — Mass SeetiMaarr ?? (@RakeShPrabhas20) September 14, 2021

Well, this video clip is proof that actress Shruti loves to annoy the director, and it's her favourite hobby. A few days back, Shruti shared a picture with her director and captioned it as 'I guess I’m a legend cause I made @prashanthneel smile ?? it’s been so amazing working on #salaar - the best of the best'. Shruti called herself a legend as she managed to make Prashanth Neel laugh.

This video and picture of Prashanth Neel with Shruti proves that even he likes actress's happy behaviour. Talking about the highly anticipated film Salaar is produced by Vijay Kiragandur under the banner of Hombale Films. The music of the movie is composed by Ravi Basrur and is scheduled to release on April 14, 2022.

The storyline of the film is about an underworld action-drama that will showcase actor Prabhas in a dark role. The team of Salaar wrapped a 10-day long schedule in Hyderabad last month and is currently shooting in Mumbai.