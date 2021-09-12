The rumours of Samantha Akkineni and 's divorce have been making rounds on social media since quite a long time now. The news of their separation started going viral after Samantha dropped 'Akkineni' from her social media handles. Moreover, her absence from her father-in-law 's birthday added even more spark to the rumours. Also Read - From Hrithik Roshan to Emraan Hashmi: 7 actors over 40 who defied their age with their epic body transformations

Apparently, Nagarjuna is leaving no stone unturned in menidng ways between the couple. A source was quoted by a media portal saying, “Not that Naga Chaitanya is guilty of any sins of marital transgression. He has never cheated on his wife. On the contrary, he has been a loving husband ever since they tied the knot at a simple ceremony in Goa in 2017. Ever since then, he has been the portrait of a loving husband. So much so that when he had to be rude to his wife on screen in the film Majili, Naga found it very difficult to look into his wife’s eyes with hatred for the camera. Now when he is asked to mend bridges with Samantha, he doesn’t know where to start.” The source even added saying, “He is only waiting to fix the marriage as soon as he knows what the problem is." Also Read - 10 weirdest photos of Akshay Kumar, Shilpa Shetty, Aamir Khan and others will leave you wondering if god exists

According to the latest reports published by Sakshi Post, the couple has allegedly met marriage counsellors to sort out their differences. Morever, there are reports which state that the two have even aproached the Family Court, but there has been no official confirmation from them yet about their alleged divorce rumours. Also Read - Ajay Devgn-Rohit Shetty, Salman Khan-Sajid Nadiadwala and more: 10 Bollywood actor-director jodis that are reuniting after delivering box office blockbusters

On the work front, Samantha was last seen in The Family Man 2 and will soon be seen in Shakuntalam film. On the other hand, Naga Chaitanya will be seen in Laal Singh Chaddha with and . He will also be seen in Love Story 2021 with .