Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Naga Chaitanya had signed a prenuptial, ending any discussion around alimony?

There have been no dearth of speculations around and . Even when the couple have released official statement about their separation, these speculations have shown no signs of ending. One such buzz around the couple is about the whopping alimony. There were earlier reports that Samantha has asked for Rs 250 worth of alimony. Then we heard that the Akkineni family has offered The Family Man 2 actress Rs 200 crore as alimony. This was quickly followed with news that Samantha has refused to take any alimony since she is a self-made and independent woman and doesn't need anyone's properties or money to take care of herself and her ambitions.

Well, there are now reports that there was no discussion of alimony AT ALL since Samantha and Naga Chaitanya, who got married in October 2017, had signed a pre-nuptial. This ends any scope of alimony discussion now when the couple decided to break their marriage. According to a report, the couple had mutually signed the agreement before they tied the knot back then.

Well, this just ends all the speculations about the alimony that was demanded, offered or refused. But yes, what it does point out at is the fact that back then as well, Samantha knew she doesn't need a man or an influential family to take care of her. The actress has some amazing films and OTT projects lined up and endorsements as well and she is sure to reach newer highs in the coming times. As she mentioned in her post today on Instagram, 'dreaming about the things I want to do…' we are waiting to see the amazing path the actress paves for herself.