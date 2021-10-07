Samantha Ruth Prabhu devastated after spilt with Naga Chaitanya? Here’s the truth [Exclusive]

and have made so many headlines in the past two-three months and looks like this frenzy is not going to end anytime soon. Samantha and Naga announced on October 2 that they have decided to end their marriage. However, there are newer speculations everyday doing the rounds about their alimony, to the reason why they split and what not. On October 6, which would have been their 4th wedding anniversary, (the couple got married in 2017) an unseen picture of Samantha went viral on her fan clubs. Also Read - Samantha Ruth Prabhu was madly in love with Naga Chaitanya; has 3 tattoos on her body that have a special Naga Chaitanya connect - view pics

While the actress was seen smiling in the picture, she was wearing no kohl or kajal in her eyes and that made fans worried about her state post the split. Samantha and ChaySam fan clubs started hugely sharing the picture, assuming that the picture is a recent one and it proves that Samantha has been 'upset', 'heartbroken' and 'crying' post her spilt with Naga Chaitanya.

However, this is not true. First things first, the picture is not recent. Second, Samantha's eyes look the way they do since she is not wearing any eye make-up. Third, Samantha is neither heartbroken nor devasted due to her marriage with Chay ending. A source close to the actress tells us, "Samantha is a strong headed woman. And she has taken this major life-altering decision after weighing in every important aspect. She is not someone to take a decision and then regret."

The source further said that Sam is just focused on her work right now. “She has some amazing projects offered to her and she will begin shooting for one of them soon and is busy prepping for the same,” revealed the source. Well, Samantha is indeed a self-made, independent and strong woman and we are sure all these rumours and speculations will be a thing of the past soon and everyone will again only talk about the amazing things she is doing in her personal life.