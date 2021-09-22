Samantha Ruth Prabhu - Naga Chaitanya divorce: Is this the real reason why the couple is parting ways?

Akkineni Naga Chaitanya and are of the most loved couples in the Telugu film industry. Well, for the past few weeks the two have been making headlines for their divorce rumors. Their fans seem to be quite upset with this news. Neither Naga Chaitanya nor Samantha have opened up about the same. Also Read - Love Story: Naga Chaitanya heaps countless praises on his co-star Sai Pallavi; here's what he said about the leading lady

The Family Man 2 actress has been giving hints with some kind of tweets that clearly has no indications from Chay's side. Well, the speculations of Chay and Sam's divorce rumours emerged on social media when the actress changed her display name on Instagram and Twitter to 'S' and dropped 'Akkineni' surname. Also Read - When Samantha Ruth Prabhu called Naga Chaitanya 'completely husband material' and confessed he fell in love with the actress despite seeing her make ‘horrible mistakes’

Samantha was born into an ordinary family in Chennai and always loved cinema. Post her wedding with Naga Chaitanya, she did not give up on her dreams and managed to win millions of hearts with her exceptional acting skills. Right from doing ultra-glamorous photoshoots to doing never seen before roles, the actress did it all. According to the reports, Chaitanya and did not like the way Sam was flaunting her well-toned figure on-screen. Also Read - Trending South news today: Amidst divorce rumours with Naga Chaitanya, Samantha Ruth Prabhu calls Nagarjuna father-in-law; Thala Ajith meets world famous female biker Maral Yazarloo and more

Well, it seems that the family has been in talks with Sam to change her mind and follow Amala. During the same time, Samantha starred in a web series named Family Man-2 and essayed the bold role. She gained a lot of praise and appreciation from the audience for her character. Samantha's bold role disturbed the Akkineni family members.

Samantha's decision about her career did not change even after her marriage and this seems to be a result that led to divorce. A few days ago, there were reports which stated that the two have been counseled several times in the family court and have now decided to part ways. Sources close to the family said that the divorce will be confirmed as Sam and Chay's decision did not change.

The source even said that the entire process will be completed in another two to three months. Samantha will reportedly receive a total of Rs 50 crore as alimony for the divorce which includes fixed assets and current assets.