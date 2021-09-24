Tollywood's power couple and 's divorce rumours are doing on the internet for a long time now. The duo has not confirmed anything yet, but their fans are heartbroken with the news of their separation. Apparently, the rumours around this star couple are refusing to die down and the couple is trying hard to not talk about it. Also Read - Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Naga Chaitanya divorce rumours: The couple's net worth and whopping earnings will leave your jaw dropped

Samantha and Naga Chaitanya have laid several restrictions regarding their interactions with the media. Despite trying hard, the news about their divorce rumours are popping up and several stories are being told. Well, to silence these rumours around their personal life, The Family Man 2 actress is said to be looking at legal options in order to restrict media to not write about her personal life. Moreover, a legal team is examining if Samantha could also file a similar petition wherein all the news and gossip about her will not be written.

On the other hand, Naga Chaitanya recently said that gossip is part and parcel of cinema celebrities' life and he does not take them seriously. He even said that it is painful to see minute-by-minute coverage of his life. Chaitanya said, 'Initially, yes, it was a little painful. I was like 'why is entertainment heading this way?' But after that, what I've learned is that in today's age, news replaces news. Today there's one news, tomorrow there's another news, today's news is forgotten. But in my grandfather's time, there were magazines, and magazines used to come once in a month. And that news sustained till you got the next piece of news. But today you're getting the next piece of news the next second or the next minute. It doesn't stay in people's minds for too long. The actual news, the news that matters, will stay. But the superficial news, the news that is used to create TRPs, is forgotten. Once I made this observation, it stopped affecting me.'

Well, recently Bollywood actress and her children Viaan and Samisha have been at the centre of media attention after the arrest of Raj Kundra in the porn video racket. Shilpa had sought gag orders against the media to be restrained from publishing any content about her. But the Bombay High Court asked the actress and her lawyers to segregate dependent media into two categories - private vloggers, bloggers, and traditional media outlets.

Few actresses who were victims in drugs and assault cases have also obtained restraining orders from the courts and have stopped media from writing about them.