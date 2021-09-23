Samantha Ruth Prabhu - Naga Chaitanya divorce rumours: Laal Singh Chaddha actor says he finds it painful to see his name being used for TRPs

One of the most favourite South industry couple and have always managed to give major relationship goals to many. Well, recently the Laal Singh Chaddha actor spoke his heart out on how he shuts out the rumours about his personal life while making public appearances, especially during this tough time. For a few weeks now, there have been rumours of the couple's marriage has hit a rough patch. #ChaySam fans are quite disheartened with this news. Also Read - Kareena Kapoor Khan gives a glimpse of her 'special' birthday celebrations and the promise she has made to herself

In an interview with Film Companion South, the handsome actor said that he learned to keep a perfect balance in his personal and my professional life from his parents. Naga Chaitanya said, 'I think from a very early time in my career, I sort of kept my personal life personal and my professional life professional. I never mixed the both. I've always had this habit that I learned from my parents as I was growing up, I always noticed once they came home, they never spoke about work. And when they went to work, their personal life was never diluting into work. It was a very nice balance that they maintained, which I always observed.' Also Read - When Samantha Ruth Prabhu called Naga Chaitanya 'completely husband material' and confessed he fell in love with the actress despite seeing her make ‘horrible mistakes’

Chaitanya even added saying that he is no more interested in social media anymore and has brought this new change in his life since last year. He even said that it is painful to see minute-by-minute coverage of his life. Chaitanya said, 'Initially, yes, it was a little painful. I was like ‘why is entertainment heading this way?’ But after that, what I've learned is that in today's age, news replaces news. Today there's one news, tomorrow there's another news, today's news is forgotten. But in my grandfather's time, there were magazines, and magazines used to come once in a month. And that news sustained till you got the next piece of news. But today you're getting the next piece of news the next second or the next minute. It doesn't stay in people's minds for too long. The actual news, the news that matters, will stay. But the superficial news, the news that is used to create TRPs, is forgotten. Once I made this observation, it stopped affecting me.' Also Read - Amid divorce rumours with Naga Chaitanya, Samantha Ruth Prabhu to move to Mumbai soon?

Rumours of his divorce with his wife Samantha started doing the rounds when the actress dropped ‘Akkineni’ from her social media accounts and adopted 'S'. Moreover, she did not attend her father-in-law's birthday where the entire Akkineni family was present. Recently, Samantha slammed a journalist for questioning her about the rumours of her divorce while she was at a temple.

On the work front, Chaitanya is currently on a promotion spree of his new film, Love Story, co-starring . He will also be seen in Laal Singh Chaddha alongside and .