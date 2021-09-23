South's most adorable couple and are grabbing eyeballs for their divorce rumours. The duo has not spoken anything about this and their fans are quite worried. According to the reports, things are not going well in #ChaySam's life and the two might get a divorce soon. Also Read - Samantha Ruth Prabhu - Naga Chaitanya divorce rumours: Laal Singh Chaddha actor says he finds it painful to see his name being used for TRPs

Actor Chaitanya will be making his Bollywood debut with and in the upcoming film Laal Singh Chaddha. The handsome actor has revealed how Aamir Khan has extended his support during difficult times. Also Read - Kareena Kapoor Khan gives a glimpse of her 'special' birthday celebrations and the promise she has made to herself

In the pre-release event of the most awaited film Love Story starring Chaitanya and in the lead role, Aamir Khan praised Chaitanya. Mr perfectionist said, “I asked Naga Chaitanya if I can be part of the event. That’s the reason the organizers had to invite me forcibly. I came here to say something important. We both have been working together on a film. I had some experiences with Naga Chaitanya that are so special that I wanted to share with his parents. I took his father’s number and his mother’s number too. But I wanted to tell something to all of his fans as well. So I came here. I felt so happy working with this man, who is not only an actor and a creator but he is such a kind of man who touches the heart of anyone with his nature." Also Read - When Samantha Ruth Prabhu called Naga Chaitanya 'completely husband material' and confessed he fell in love with the actress despite seeing her make ‘horrible mistakes’

Now, the actor has responded to Aamir’s kind words and said that 'He didn’t have to be there and he didn’t have to say the things that he did. It was totally unexpected. Aamir sir saw the trailer of my new film Love Story and he said he wanted to be there to support the team. Having him there at the event was magical! He is too kind a person. The amount of warmth I received from him during the shooting of Laal Singh Chaddha is very difficult to put into words'.

Well, if rumours are to be believed then Samantha and Naga Chaitanya are not living together due to their differences. The rumours of divorce started when the actress changed her display name on Instagram and Twitter to 'S' and dropped 'Akkineni' surname. According to the reports, Chaitanya and did not like the way Sam was flaunting her well-toned figure on-screen. The family has been in talks with Sam to change her mind and follow Amala. Samantha's bold role in Family Man-2 disturbed the Akkineni family members. Sources close to the family said that the divorce will be confirmed as Sam and Chay's decision did not change.

The source even said that the entire process will be completed in another two to three months. Samantha will reportedly receive a total of Rs 50 crore as alimony for the divorce which includes fixed assets and current assets.