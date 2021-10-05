Samantha Ruth Prabhu - Naga Chaitanya split: Ram Gopal Varma's shocking reaction goes viral, says, 'divorce should be celebrated'

Popular South couple Samantha Akkineni and Naga Chaitanya recently announced their split on Saturday. Filmmaker and producer Ram Gopal Varma aka RGV expressed his views and opinion on the institution of marriage. On Saturday, the 59-year-old director shared his views on marriage and divorce on his Twitter handle. He tweeted saying, “Marriages are made in hell, and divorces are made in heaven.” Also Read - #BLRecommends: Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Naga Chaitanya movies that made us fall in love with them

Take a look at his tweets -

Most marriages don’t last more than even the no. of days they celebrate the event ,and so real Sangeeth should happen at a DIVORCE event where all divorced men and women can sing and dance — Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) October 2, 2021

MARRIAGES are made in HELL and DIVORCES are made in HEAVEN ? — Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) October 2, 2021

DIVORCE should be more celebrated than MARRIAGE because in marriage , u don’t know what u are getting into, whereas in divorce u are getting out of what u have gotten into? https://t.co/87HKdcAQ6L via @YouTube — Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) October 2, 2021

Marriage is a disease ..Divorce is the cure — Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) October 2, 2021

Marriage is British Rule ..Divorce is independence..Marriage is Hitler creating war ..Divorce is Gandhiji winning freedom …

Jai #GandhiJayanti — Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) October 2, 2021

The filmmaker was married to Ratna and the two are parents to a daughter Revathi Varma. But Varma pasrted his ways and got divoirced. His recent tweet says, “Most marriages don’t last more than even the number of days they celebrate the event, and so real Sangeeth should happen at a divorce event where all divorced men and women can sing and dance.” Also Read - Naga Chaitanya forays into Kollywood

Tollywood couple Samantha and Naga Chaitanya called off their marriage. The 34-year-old actress shared an official statement on her Instagram and wrote, “We are fortunate to have a friendship of over a decade that was the very core of our relationship which we believe will always hold a special bond between us.” Naga Chaitanya also shared a similar statement on his Instagram and wrote, “After much deliberation and thought Sam and I have decided to part ways as husband and wife to pursue our own paths.”

Naga Chaitanya’s father, superstar Nagarjuna Akkineni called #ChaySam's separation 'unfortunate' split. “With a heavy heart let me say this! Whatever happened between Sam and Chay is very unfortunate. What happens between a wife and husband is very personal. Sam and Chay both are dear to me. My family will always cherish the moments spent with Sam and she will always be dear to us! May God bless them both with strength,” he wrote.

Samantha and Naga Chaitanya got married on October 7, 2017. Samantha and Naga Chaitanya have acted together in several films including 'Ye Maaya Chesave', 'Autonagar Surya' and 'Majili'.