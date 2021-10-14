Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s BIG decision for the home she and Naga Chaitanya lived in before spilt

Popular Tollywood couple and shocked everyone with their separation news. The two parted ways and left their #ChaySam fans heartbroken. Recently, Love Story actor Chaitanya bought himself a plush new apartment in Jubilee Hills, Hyderabad, and reportedly the house is getting renovated. The actor will soon shift to his new house, while their old house which is located in the ancient Gachibowli mansion will be used by The Family Man 2 actress Samantha. Also Read - KAUN BANEGA CROREPATI 6 review: Amitabh Bachchan back with a bang!

If reports are to be believed then the actress will continue staying in her old luxurious house. While Chaitanya has moved far away from the old locality. On the other hand, Samantha has decided to redo her whole house and wants to move on and start afresh. The actress does not want anything inside the house to remind her of her past life which Naga Chaitanya was a part of. Samantha is trying her level best to design her entire house as per her own sense of style and aesthetics.

On the work front, the actor recently impressed everyone with his role in Love Story film. He will be soon seen in Thank You, Laal Singh Chaddha and Bangarraju. Chaitanya will be making his Bollywood debut with Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan.