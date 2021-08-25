Recently, South superstars and NTR called their friend and director Rajamouli 'mad'. Yes, you read that right! The two handsome hunks of Bollywood revealed that Rajamouli has the madness for perfection and that creates trouble. They even said that Rajamouli keeps shooting the same scenes despite the outcome is up to the satisfaction. Also Read - From Shah Rukh Khan-Nayanthara to Prabhas-Deepika Padukone – upcoming casting coups that we can’t wait to see sizzle on screen

Well, actor NTR called Rajamouli's madness incurable. Ram Charan also agreed with NTR and said that even he has experienced it. The two even said that the director will not agree even if there is an increase or decrease in the length of the beard.

Did you know, Rajamouli is called Jakkanna by the media? Do you know who named him that? Well, actor NTR did and he praised Rajamouli by comparing him with Amarashilpi Jakkanna, who is a well-known sculptor who gives attention to detail while he is working.

On the work front, Jr NTR and Ram Charan were busy shooting for SS Rajamouli’s RRR in Ukraine, Europe, but they came back to Hyderabad on August 18 and 19. RRR film which is directed by Rajamouli is all set to release in theatres on October 13. RRR stars Jr NTR, Ram Charan, , , , Ray Stevenson, Alison Doody, , and Olivia Morris in pivotal roles. The music for the film has been composed by MM Keeravani and is produced by DVV Danayya under the DVV Entertainment banner.