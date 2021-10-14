Actress surprised all her fans and loved ones when she announced that she and her husband Andrei Koscheev were parents to a baby girl. The couple named their daughter Radha who is now nine months old. In an interview with a media portal, Shriya and Andrei spoke their heart out about their daughter Radha. The two said that they had decided to start a family during the Covid-19 pandemic. She added, “Radha was born in Barcelona. It’s a planned baby. The world had come to an abrupt halt and we thought it was the best time to start a family.” Also Read - Karan Johar and Shweta Bachchan's dance videos from Sandeep Khosla’s niece Saudamini Mattu’s wedding reception are not to be missed

Talking to a leading daily, Shriya spoke about her pregnancy journey. The actress said, 'Pregnancy is such an intense process and it has so many ups and downs. You have good moments and there are times when you feel very emotionally drained out and tired. I did a lot of yoga. I was dancing everyday; I did a lot of Kathak. I also went on long walks and kept pushing myself to be healthy and safe.' Andrei added saying, 'We had a rule. She could have either ice cream or hot chocolate. Shriya always wanted to have both! (laughs)'

Shriya even revealed how she was successful in keeping her pregnancy a secret from the world. She said, 'I just wanted to be healthy and enjoy the process. I wanted to concentrate on this beautiful journey and experience every moment of it the way it is meant to be. I didn't want any scrutiny or anyone telling me how I should look or behave. The whole time when I was pregnant and during delivery, it was my time with the child and I wanted to keep it to myself. I wanted to be able to go for a walk without having to worry about people constantly looking at me. It was important for me to keep it to myself and not share the news till I was ready. Now that I'm back and ready to get back to work, I feel like I'm ready to share this wonderful news with the rest of the world.'

Shriya and Andrei opened up on why they choose Radha name for their daughter. Andreu said, 'Shriya was talking to her mom on the phone before the baby was born. We had just found out that we were going to be having a baby girl. And then her mom just started calling her Radha Rani and I was like, ‘why?’ I asked because in Russian, ‘Radha’ means happiness. Both Russian and Hindi come from Sanskrit and ‘Radha’ in both our languages means happiness. And right there we knew that was the name for our child. We weren’t considering any other option. We just decided in five minutes that she was Radha.' While, Shriya added saying, 'In Barcelona, you have to register the name before a child is born. It’s a very emotional moment. You’re in labour, going through so much pain and you have to think of a name. At that point, when both of us looked at each other, we just knew that she was going to be called Radha. It was a beautiful moment.'