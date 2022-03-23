Shruti Haasan, boyfriend Santanu Hazarika already MARRIED? Latter REVEALS surprising details

Popular actress and her boyfriend Santanu Hazarika have been dating since 2020. The two have been painting the town red with their love. Both, Shruti and Santanu have been setting a couple of goals for a long time now. Well, recently Santanu revealed that they are already married. Yes, you read that right! In a recent interview with an entertainment portal, Santanu opened up about his relationship with his ladylove Shruti and also how they inspire each other creatively. Also Read - Shruti Haasan makes SHOCKING revelation about acting career; reveals real reason why she signed her first movie [EXCLUSIVE]

In a recent interview with Hindustan Times, doodle artist and rapper Santanu was asked if he is planning to take his relationship with Shruti and he said, "We are already married creatively. That shows how strong our bond is. We are creative people who like to do creative things together. That is very important for us. When it comes to (marriage), I don't know about that. Let's see how things go."

He even revealed that they both inspire each other creatively. Santanu further added saying, "Shruti has inspired me in many ways. In fact, we are a very inspirational couple. A lot of things in our life are actually inspired from each other - it's like the incubation of ideas. It is amazing that I have a partner who is equally creative and provocative in her own domain. Every day, I come up with so many different ideas, thoughts and perspectives. Having this sort of a bond with your partner is very inspiring as an artist."

Shruti and Santanu often share sneak peek of their happy times on their social media and treat their fans with their pictures and videos. The two have known each other since 2018. The couple started dating in 2020 and they moved in together during the Covid-19 pandemic. Their bond has grown stronger with each passing day.