Spirit: Major update on Kareena Kapoor Khan's role in Prabhas - Sandeep Reddy Vanga's film

South superstar is all set to entertain his fans with his upcoming films including Radhe Shyam, Project K, Salaar, and Adipurush. Well, recently it was announced that Prabhas has teamed up with Sandeep Reddy Vanga for an upcoming film titled Spirit. The handsome actor will be seen essaying the male lead role in the film. Fans are curious to know who will play the female lead alongside Prabhas in this high-octane drama film.

Recently, there was a buzz that will romance Prabhas in Sandeep Reddy Vanga' directorial film Spirit. According to sources, Bebo will not be seen romancing Prabhas in the film but will play the role of the main antagonist. Isn't this exciting? But there is no confirmation about the same.

On the work front, Prabhas is currently shooting with Kareena's husband Saif Ali Khan for Adipurush. The actor even treated the Khan family to some delicious meals. Adipurush is a 3D film bankrolled by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Om Raut, Prasad Sutar, Rajesh Nair under the banners of T-Series and Retrophiles. On the work front, Prabhas also has Radhe Shyam with Pooja Hegde, Salaar with Shruti Haasan and an untitled Nag Ashwin film in the pipeline.