Suriya to play an invisible superhero inspired by DC novel? Read exciting deets

The Nadippin Nayagan Suriya and filmmaker Lokesh Kanagaraj are all set to team up for the first time for an upcoming project. This is also Suriya's first production venture of Rain On Film is a joint venture of 10 popular filmmakers including , Shankar, , , , Linguswamy, AR Murugadoss, Balaji Shaktivel, Sasi, and Lokesh Kanagaraj. The official announcement on the film is still awaited.

According to the reports, South superstar Suriya has been approached and Lokesh will be seen directing the film. If reports are to be believed, then the film would be titled Irumbu Kai Mayavi. The storyline of the film is based on the DC comic novel The Steel Claw which was released in 1961. Actor Suriya will be seen playing the role of superhero, who loses his hands in an accident and wears a steel prosthetic.

The story of the film is about a superhero who turns invisible due to a laboratory accident. On the work front, Suriya is currently busy with Etharkkum Thunindhavan and it is directed by and produced by Sun Pictures.