Tamannaah all set to hit jackpot with Maestro?

Popular South actress Tamannah Bhatia has recently completed 20 glorious years in the industry as a leading lady. The petite actress looks glamorous and her charming personality is a big asset for her films that showcases her impeccable acting skills. The actress took everything that came on her way. Right from doing web series to an item number in a film, took her career to the next level like a pro.

Well, the actress is coming up with 's Maestro wherein she will essay the role of a killer who gets rid of her aged husband due to her affair with a young police officer. She will be stepping into the shoes of Tabu's role from Andhadhun. Tamannaah wants to re-invent herself again with this role.

Well, if this negative role works in her favor then Tamannah's career will be at its peak. Post this success, Tamannah will be receiving great roles in the upcoming projects.

Talking about Maestro it is the official Telugu remake of the Bollywood film Andhadhun. The original Hindi film was helmed by and features and Tabu in the lead roles. In the Telugu remake, the film will feature Nithiin, Tamannaah, and Nabha Natesh. Maestro is directed by Melapaka Gandhi of Krishnarjuna Yudham fame and is produced by Sudhakar Reddy and Nikitha Reddy under the banner Sreshth Movies.

On the work front, Tamannaah will soon be seen in Netflix film Plan A Plan B.