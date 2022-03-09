Thalapathy 66: Pushpa actress Rashmika Mandanna to romance Vijay in Vamshi Paidipally's film

Thalapathy Vijay's upcoming film Thalapathy 66 is one of the most awaited films. Fans are eagerly waiting for the latest updates about this movie and cannot keep calm. The film is directed by Vamshi Paidipally and produced by Dil Raju and Shirish. According to reports, Pushpa actress Rashmika Mandanna will be seen romancing with Thalapathy Vijay in film. Well, an official confirmation on the same is still awaited. Also Read - Trending South News Today: Prithviraj Sukumaran joins Prabhas in Salaar, Good news for RRR, Radhe Shyam and more

Rashmika received praises for her role in -starrer Pushpa: The Rise. If reports are to be believed then Rashmika has been roped in to play the female lead in Thalapathy 66 and fans are quite excited for the same.

Earlier, actress and were considered to play the lead roles in the film. But, Rashmika's name has been finalized as the female lead. Thalapathy 66 is expected to go on floors in March. In an interview with a media portal, producer Dil Raju revealed that the film would release on Diwali 2022 or Sankranti 2023.