Thalapathy 66: Vijay and Rashmika Mandanna to start shooting for the Vamshi Paidipally film from THIS date

South superstar Thalapathy Vijay is all set to be seen next in Beast alongside . The dark comedy film will release on the big screens on April 14 and fans are waiting for the movie. Actor Vijay will be seen next in tentatively titled Thalapathy66 and if reports are to be believed then the actors will start shooting in the first week of April with an official pooja. Pushpa actress Rashmika Mandanna will be sharing screen space with Vijay for this film along with .

Directed by Vamshi Paidipally, the film will be produced by Dil Raju. During an interview, the filmmaker revealed that Thalapathy 66 will be high on emotions and he also said that the script has been written keeping the actor's stardom in mind. Well, this will be the first collaboration of Dil Raju, , and Thalapathy Vijay. More details about the cast and crew of the film are awaited. According to the reports, the film will be made on a huge budget and it has already started grabbing limelight on the social media.

On the work front, Thalapathy Vijay will be seen next in Nelson Dilipkumar's directorial Beast.