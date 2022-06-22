Thalapathy Vijay birthday special: 5 films that were REJECTED by the superstar; you'll be left shocked

Thalapathy Vijay turns a year older today (June 22). The 47-year-old handsome is one of the highest-paid actors in the country. The actor has managed to win millions of hearts with his exceptional performance in various films. To date, the actor has acted in more than 70-80 films. Thalapathy Vijay has also rejected several films in his career for various reasons. From Run to Singham, these films were rejected by the superstar. Also Read - Happy birthday Vijay: Before Thalapathy 66, Master, Bigil and Mersal, THIS was the superstar's first blockbuster that gave him his sobriquet

RUN

Run is a 2002 romantic action movie that featured R. Madhavan and in the lead roles. Reportedly, the filmmaker Lingusamy first narrated it to Thalapathy Vijay, but due to unknown reasons, it did not work out. Also Read - Ahead of Thalapathy Vijay's birthday, take a look at RARE and UNSEEN pictures of the Beast star with his family

Mudhalvan is a political action thriller starring Arjun and in lead roles. Did you know director Shankar had approached for the lead role in the film? Later, the director approached Vijay, but the actor rejected the film since he was not interested in doing political movies at a young age. Also Read - Thalapathy 66: Vijay starrer to be the superstar's first multiverse film; might follow Vikram's path? [Deets Inside]

Sandakozhi was directed by N. Lingusamy. The director reportedly narrated the entire script to Vijay, but the actor refused to act in this movie as the father character had more importance than the protagonist.

Singam is an action entertainer film starring and . Directed by Hari had reportedly approached Vijay for the lead role, but the actor had refused this movie.

Kaakha Kaakha

Kaakha Kaakha was directed by Gautham Vasudev Menon that featured Suriya and in lead roles. Reportedly, Gautham approached Thalapathy Vijay, but he rejected this movie as the director was not prepared with the story’s climax during the time of narration.