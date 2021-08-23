The Family Man 2 actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu is in a celebratory mode! Here's why

Popular south actress who recently won an award at the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne in the Best Performance Female in the web series category (The Family Man 2) is in a celebratory mode. Yes, the gorgeous diva spent her entire week celebrating her win. Samantha recently shared few Instagram stories wherein she was seen celebrating her success with her loved ones. Also Read - Sidharth Malhotra joins Kiara Advani's folks for her birthday celebrations, will things be OFFICIAL soon?

The 34-year-old actress shared pictures that sum up her last week's celebrations. In the pictures, the actress can be seen cutting several cakes. In the first snap, Samantha was seen celebrating her win with actor and director Vignesh Sivan. She even shared a picture of her hair makeover and newly done nails. She captioned the post as, "The week that was." Also Read - Samantha Akkineni wants to do a Bollywood film with Rajkummar Rao? Here’s what we know

Take a look at her post:

A few weeks ago, Samantha even thanked the show's directors Raj and DK for their immense support. She wrote: "Thank you so much for this award...this is truly truly special... Thank you Raj and DK for all the faith and the support. #Raji."

On the work front, Samantha has starred in films like Oh! Baby, Majili, , Rangasthalam, , and others. She was last seen in Manoj Bajpayee's The Family Man 2 series wherein she essayed the role of Sri Lankan Tamil liberation fighter.