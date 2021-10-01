'They are getting divorced', rue fans as Samantha Ruth Prabhu goes missing from Naga Chaitanya's party

South actor on Thursday took to Instagram and shared a beautiful group picture from the success bash for his film, Love Story. Within no time, #ChaySam fans got curious to know why did not attend the party? Chaitanya captioned his post, “Team #lovestory !! Thank you so much .. you guys have given me memories for a lifetime..” Several fans wondered why Samantha was not part of the success bash and commented on the post. “Sam?” one person commented along with adding a crying face emoji, while the other one wrote, “Where is @samantharuthprabhu sir?” Also Read - Twinkle Khanna recalls a director asked her to 'do a Mandakini' and her EPIC reply proves she's a real HEROINE!

For a few weeks now there are rumours about Naga Chaitanya and Samantha's divorce news that is floating on social media. Their fans are quite worried for them, but the two have not spoken anything about this. Well, the speculation began when The Family Man 2 actress dropped her surname from her social media handles and opted for 'S' instead. Moreover, the actress was also not part of the dinner party that Chaitanya and his father hosted for . Also Read - Throwback: When Aamir Khan and Juhi Chawla fought on the sets of Ishq over a ‘small’ issue and didn’t speak to each other for 7 long years

Recently, the actress visited a temple and snapped at a reporter for asking an irrelevant question. She even interacted with her fans on social media and responded to rumours about her personal life. She was asked if she would be relocating to Mumbai, Samantha said, 'I don’t know where this rumour started but just like a hundred other rumours, not true. Hyderabad is my home, will always be my home. Hyderabad is giving me everything and I will continue to live here very happily.' Naga Chaitanya told film Companion that he finds it painful to see minute-by-minute coverage of his life. Also Read - Laal Singh Chaddha, Tiger 3, Heropanti 2, Bachchan Pandey and more: Which of these 2022 releases are you most excited about? Vote now