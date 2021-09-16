South's most popular couple and 's perfect love story tale came crashing down when The Family Man 2 actress decided to drop the Akkineni surname. Within no time, there were speculations that the most favourite couple of Tollywood is headed for a divorce. While there is no confirmation on the same, the two seem to be tight-lipped about the issue. Also Read - Aamir Khan's personal bodyguard Yuvraj Ghorpade's CTC can buy you your dream home or a luxury tour around the world and more...

In 2018, Samantha shared a picture on her Instagram from her vacation with Naga. She revealed that this was the place where her love for the fairytale with the actor began. She captioned the post as 'Usually hate selfies but this had to be done .. ? Central Park .. where it all began . 8 years ago.. Thankyou for the magic ..just had to come back and say Thankyouuu'.

Recently, Samantha shared Naga Chaitanya's Love Story trailer on Twitter and wrote, "WINNER!! All the very best to the team @Sai_Pallavi92.. #LoveStoryTrailer". Naga Chaitanya replied to Samantha saying, "Thanks Sam". Well, their formal comments and replies on each other's posts have left their #ChaySam fans worried.

On the work front, Naga Chaitanya is waiting for the release of his upcoming film titled Love Story with . The film is directed by Shekar Khamula and will release on September 24. Love Story is produced by Amigos Creations and Sree Venkateswara Cinemas and it also stars Devyani, , , Rajeev Kanakala, Rajeev Easwari Rao, and Satyam Rajesh in important roles.

Naga Chaitanya will also be seen in starrer Laal Singh Chaddha. The film is directed by Advait Chandan and also stars as the female lead. Meanwhile, Samantha is currently working on ’s Shakuntalam, a mythology drama, Tamil film titled Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal. The film Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal is directed by Vignesh Shivan and stars Nayanthara, in prominent roles.