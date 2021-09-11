Tollywood actor met with a bike accident on Friday night near Durgamcheruvu Cable Bridge. The actor was riding a sports bike when he skid on mud and met with the accident. Though he was wearing a helmet he got seriously injured and later fell unconscious. According to the reports, he was rushed to the hospital and now he is out of danger. The actor’s team released a statement that reads, “Sai Dharam Tej is absolutely fine and recovering. Nothing to worry. He is under precautionary care in hospital. After being stabilised, he is being shifted to Apollo Hospitals for the continuation of treatment.” Also Read - Allu Arjun is a ‘proud dad’ as he announces daughter Allu Arha’s film debut with Shakuntalam – see post

Pictures of his injuries on the eye, chest, waist, and other parts of his body are going viral on social media. As soon as his family got to know about this they rushed to the hospital. Vaisshnav Tej, uncle , cousins , Niharika Konidela, friend , , and 's wife Surekha rushed to the hospital to check on him.

Madhapur police spoke to the press at the hospital and said, "Sai Dharam Tej's bike skid as he was going on the cable bridge. CCTV footage will be reviewed and an accident case has been filed. No one else has sustained any injuries due to the accident. He was wearing a helmet and not drinking alcohol. His bike skid due to mud on the road."

As per the local police report, the accident occurred due to overspeeding, due to which the bike lost its control. Further details are awaited.